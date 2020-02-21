Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $8.91 on Friday, reaching $89.97. 3,638,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,140. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit