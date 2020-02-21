Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $8.91 on Friday, reaching $89.97. 3,638,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,140. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

