Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $732.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Hasbro stock traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,390,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

