Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Hasbro stock traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $56,390,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

