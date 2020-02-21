HAYS PLC/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get HAYS PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

HAYPY stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.72.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.