H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.78. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.