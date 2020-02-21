Head-To-Head Analysis: Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mobileiron has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.2% of Mobileiron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Mobileiron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Blackline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileiron and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileiron -23.80% -107.76% -22.23% Blackline -11.15% -3.38% -1.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileiron and Blackline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileiron $205.24 million 2.43 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -11.17 Blackline $288.98 million 13.17 -$32.53 million ($0.25) -273.68

Blackline has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileiron. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobileiron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobileiron and Blackline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileiron 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blackline 1 1 5 0 2.57

Mobileiron currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.78%. Blackline has a consensus price target of $63.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Mobileiron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than Blackline.

Summary

Blackline beats Mobileiron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

