Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 1,877,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

