Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

HRTX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 1,426,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Analyst Recommendations for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit