Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

HRTX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 1,426,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

