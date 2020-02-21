Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Hill-Rom worth $188,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. 94,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.