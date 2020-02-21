HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.HNI also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.90 EPS.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 196,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.92%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

