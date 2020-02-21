Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 460,000 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

