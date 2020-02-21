Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 202.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.