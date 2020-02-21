Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 202.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit