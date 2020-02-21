Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

