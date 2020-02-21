Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,841,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,130,449 shares of company stock valued at $201,978,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

APO stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

