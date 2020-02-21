Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

