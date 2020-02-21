Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Nordic American Tanker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

