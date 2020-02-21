Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

NYSE BX opened at $62.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

