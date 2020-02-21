Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.67. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,401. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

