HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 638,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

