HollyWoodCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4,559.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 101.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,559.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 132.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin . HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

