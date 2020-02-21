Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

FIXX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.69. 486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $97,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $149,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,306 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,904. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $1,778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.