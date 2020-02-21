Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.217-5.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Host Hotels and Resorts also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,092,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

