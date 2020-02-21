HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Citigroup cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 559.80 ($7.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 594.97. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

