HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HTGM. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

