Huber Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,530 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 264,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 63,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.