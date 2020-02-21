Huber Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,614 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.