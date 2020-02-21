Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $93.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

