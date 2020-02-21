Huber Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,307,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.