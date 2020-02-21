Huber Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,475 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $154.74 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

