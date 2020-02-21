Huber Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,462,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,509 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 491,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 145,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

