Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys Shares of 2,524 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

