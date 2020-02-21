Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $278,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

