Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New $562,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $287.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

