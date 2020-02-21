Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. 3M accounts for about 1.5% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,650 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

