Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

