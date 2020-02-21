Hurify (HUR) Price Hits $0.0002

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinMex and YoBit. Hurify has a total market cap of $46,649.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hurify has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00492374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.63 or 0.06475519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005130 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

