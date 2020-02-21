Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $194.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $179.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Shares of ICLR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.98. 240,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,256. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. Icon has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Icon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Icon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

