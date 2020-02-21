Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.972-3.092 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Icon also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.55-7.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,256. Icon has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

