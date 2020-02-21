Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.972-3.092 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.98. 240,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,256. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Icon will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.11.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

