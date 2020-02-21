IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coal producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $111.73. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDACORP by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 299,636 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

