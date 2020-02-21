IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,895,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

