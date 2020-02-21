IFG Advisory LLC Sells 86 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $137.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.