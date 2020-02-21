IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.14

Shares of IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.14 and traded as low as $37.11. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 23,471 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.