IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGIFF. CIBC set a $43.50 price target on IGM Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.