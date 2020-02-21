Imaflex (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imaflex (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $11.09 on Friday.

About Imaflex

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; and electric traction solutions for urban and sea transportation.

