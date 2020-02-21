Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,249. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $9,851,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

