InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.21 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.93 EPS.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. 456,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 63.87% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

