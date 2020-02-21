Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.5-163.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.44 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

