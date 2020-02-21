Inovalon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 437.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

INOV opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 528.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

