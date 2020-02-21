Insider Buying: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Insider Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.17 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit