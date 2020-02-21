Insider Buying: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Insider Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.17 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

